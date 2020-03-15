Man arrested following fleeing driver incident

Sunday, 15 March, 2020 - 11:10

Attributable to Acting Southern District Commander Acting Superintendent Darryl Sweeney:

Police can confirm the 38-year-old man wanted in relation to a fleeing driver incident in the South Island has now been arrested.

Police teams worked through the night to find the man who was located at a property in Milton this morning.

The man will face a raft of charges which are currently being assessed.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.