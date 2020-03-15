Police seek sightings following South Island fleeing driver incident

Sunday, 15 March, 2020 - 08:56

Police are urging the public get in contact with any information following a fleeing driver incident overnight in the lower South Island.

Police are still actively searching for 38-year-old Jesse Nash (pictured) in relation to the incident.

He should not be approached and may be in the Milton area or lower South Island.

He has links to Waimate and Timaru.

The man failed to stop for Police around 6:30pm last night, a pursuit was then initiated and the vehicle came to a stop near Cromwell.

The driver of that vehicle presented a firearm at an officer, before taking a Police vehicle and fleeing the scene.

He then travelled towards Alexandra, abandoning the police vehicle and taking a vehicle from a member of the public.

Police from Dunedin and Queenstown areas responded with two helicopters and AOS support.

The vehicle the man took was recovered in Milton around 11:45pm, where he fled on foot.

There are no Police issue firearms or equipment outstanding and as a precaution Southern District has general arming in place.

An investigation team has also been set up.

The officer initially involved has been offered full support after this event.

We would urge the public to be alert, but not alarmed, and as mentioned report any sightings or information to Police on 111.