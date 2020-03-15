Boating incident on Clutha River

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died following a boating incident on the Clutha River near Beaumont.
Police were called about 8.10pm last night following a report of a boat having overturned.
A person was pulled from the water however died at the scene.
The death has been referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice