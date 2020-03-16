Nga Ara Pai driver mentor programme applications open

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 09:24

Intakes are now open for the Nga Ara Pai Community Driver Mentor Programme.

The programme targets young drivers who may not have the resources to graduate from their learner licence to restricted licence.

Nga Ara Pai starts with an initial assessment of driving ability, before volunteer mentors provide driving practice and assistance to learners.

The course can take up to 10 weeks, depending on driving ability.

The programme provides each student a copy of the road code, L Plates if required, professional driving lessons, mentoring assistance and the user of a car at no cost.

Participants are only required to pay the restricted licence test fee of $137. Those on a WINZ benefit can apply to meet this cost.

Gisborne Police provide automatic referrals to the Nga Ara Pai programme to anyone caught driving on learner licences with passengers. If they meet the programme criteria and complete it within a required timeframe, the fine is waived.

Council Journeys road safety educator Di Akurangi says anyone who has received a compliance notice from police should get in touch.

"We can help you obtain your restricted licence. Generally these people have a lot of driving experience and should have no problem passing the test. Nga Ara Pai is set up to ensure whanau are ready to test and if not, we’ll continue to work with you."

Anyone interested can download a copy of the application form here, or pick one up from Council customer services or McInnes Driver Training.