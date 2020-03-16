Council seeks community input on future of Donnelly and Kowhai Parks - HDC

|
Horowhenua District Council is seeking input from the community on the future development of two of the district’s most popular parks - Donnelly Park and KÅwhai Park.
Property and Parks Project Lead Stephan Titze said Council is running a survey as the first step in creating a development plan for the parks. "We want to know how you use Donnelly Park and KÅwhai Park, and how we could make them even better in the future," he said. "We’ll use the feedback we get from the survey to create a draft development plan, which we’ll consult the community on later this year."
Mr Titze said growth in the district and wider region makes it timely to future-proof the two parks. The survey closes on Sunday 29 March. To have your say, and for more information, please visit horowhenua.govt.nz/DonnellyPark or Council’s customer service centres at 126 Oxford Street or Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ in Levin, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton, Shannon Library, or the office of MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority.
