Council seeks community input on future of Donnelly and Kowhai Parks - HDC

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 09:46

Horowhenua District Council is seeking input from the community on the future development of two of the district’s most popular parks - Donnelly Park and KÅwhai Park.

Property and Parks Project Lead Stephan Titze said Council is running a survey as the first step in creating a development plan for the parks. "We want to know how you use Donnelly Park and KÅwhai Park, and how we could make them even better in the future," he said. "We’ll use the feedback we get from the survey to create a draft development plan, which we’ll consult the community on later this year."

Mr Titze said growth in the district and wider region makes it timely to future-proof the two parks. The survey closes on Sunday 29 March. To have your say, and for more information, please visit horowhenua.govt.nz/DonnellyPark or Council’s customer service centres at 126 Oxford Street or Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ in Levin, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton, Shannon Library, or the office of MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority.