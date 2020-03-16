Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 10:30

Please attribute to Christchurch Acting Metro Commander Inspector Victoria Walker

One person is in custody following a fleeing driver incident in Christchurch earlier today.

Police were advised at about 8.10am that a stolen vehicle had collided with several parked vehicles on Wrights Road in Addington.

The sole occupant of the stolen vehicle then proceeded to unlawfully take a white Hyundai SUV from the scene of the collision.

Nobody was injured as a result of the collision or the unlawful taking of the second stolen vehicle.

Police received multiple calls from concerned members of the public about the manner of the driving of the stolen Hyundai vehicle.

These calls proved invaluable to Police enabling them to deploy air support and patrol vehicles.

The vehicle was stopped at about 9.25am on Sherborne Street, St Albans and the 29-year-old driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Charges are yet to be determined.

We are aware that a number of vehicles, including a patrol car, were damaged this morning.

As a result of this we are actively following up with members of the public to determine the extent of this damage.

We want to thank members of the public for their support and patience.