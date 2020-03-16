Destiny Church not closing churches in wake of Covid-19

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 10:54

Destiny Church does not fear the Coronavirus, and we will not be closing our churches," said Bishop Brian Tamaki today.

"I’m not about to let a filthy virus scare us out of having church," he also stated. "To equate fear with common sense is nonsense."

"In a time when people are fearful, they need faith, hope, and the presence of God, so we will be keeping our churches open."

For the public’s knowledge and reassurance, Destiny Church will uphold the responsible practices of washing hands and reducing hongis, hugs and kisses. We also encourage any church members who are sick to stay at home, and our Elders are available to pray with these individuals over the phone.

Our public services will carry on as normal, and where necessary people can watch via Livestream. Whether our people come to church or not, is entirely a personal decision, but Destiny Church would like everyone to know that their spiritual home is always open to them, especially in a time of uncertainty and scaremongering.

"At this time, with our nation facing economic repercussions, and employment uncertainty due to this virus, we do not want our people to feel alone or scared," Bishop Tamaki said. "We are here for them!"

Even Pope Francis remarked over the weekend that "Drastic measures are not always good". Historically worldwide, in times of pandemics and worldwide disasters, churches have remained open and provided a source of comfort to the public.

"Our God is a God of Abundant Life! In the middle of a Pandemic, we have got to learn to live! This is not the first pandemic, and it won’t be the last" said Bishop Tamaki.

"Christ is a comfort and provides peace of heart in amongst uncertainty"