Westpac NZ confirms changes to Interest Rates

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 11:14

Westpac NZ confirms changes to the following interest rates:

Housing

- Our Choices Floating and Choices Offset Floating interest rate has been reduced by 75bps to 4.59% p.a.

- Our Choices Everyday interest rate has been reduced by 75bps to 4.69% p.a.

- The variable housing rate changes are effective from Wednesday 18 March 2020 for new customers and from Wednesday 1 April 2020 for existing customers

- Our fixed home loan rates remain under review.

Deposits

- Our 32-day Notice Saver interest rate has been reduced by 75bps to 1.25% p.a.

- Our Westpac Bonus Saver and Westpac Bonus Saver PIE interest rate has been reduced by 75bps to have a total available rate of 0.65% p.a.

- These changes are effective from Wednesday 18 March 2020

- Our term investment rates remain under review.