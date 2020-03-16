Westpac NZ confirms changes to Interest Rates

|
[ login or create an account ]
Westpac NZ confirms changes to the following interest rates:
Housing
- Our Choices Floating and Choices Offset Floating interest rate has been reduced by 75bps to 4.59% p.a.
- Our Choices Everyday interest rate has been reduced by 75bps to 4.69% p.a.
- The variable housing rate changes are effective from Wednesday 18 March 2020 for new customers and from Wednesday 1 April 2020 for existing customers
- Our fixed home loan rates remain under review.
Deposits
- Our 32-day Notice Saver interest rate has been reduced by 75bps to 1.25% p.a.
- Our Westpac Bonus Saver and Westpac Bonus Saver PIE interest rate has been reduced by 75bps to have a total available rate of 0.65% p.a.
- These changes are effective from Wednesday 18 March 2020
- Our term investment rates remain under review.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice