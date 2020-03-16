NZ Post changes delivery process in response to Covid-19

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 11:36

The company is making a temporary change to how it delivers parcels to enhance the safety of its people, and to ensure NZ Post continues to offer an essential service, delivering what Kiwis care about.

NZ Post CEO David Walsh says keeping NZ Post people safe, and communities connected through delivery services are paramount during the Covid-19 situation.

"While the overall risk of transmission of any virus is very low in our day to day business operations, it’s the right thing to do to limit close physical contact with others during this time. This is consistent with the Government’s advice," David Walsh says.

"NZ Post plays a special role in New Zealand, providing an essential service and maintaining connections within our communities during this time of uncertainty. The changes to delivery will help maintain our excellent service performance which is important given more people might choose to get essential items delivered to their homes in the coming weeks."

The changes come into effect from today and will be reviewed regularly. Mail delivery will continue as normal.

Delivery of Signature Required Product

NZ Post couriers (including CourierPost, Pace and Rural Delivery) will knock on the door as usual and step back two metres (or as far back as safe). They will wait for the occupant to come to the door and greet them as usual. They will then ask for the recipient's name and leave the parcel in a sensible place for the customer to pick up when the driver leaves. If no one comes to the door and there is no Parcel Leave service in place, they will follow the standard process which is to leave a card and return the item to depot.

Delivery of Non-Signature Required Product

NZ Post couriers will knock on the door as usual and step back two metres (or as far back as safe). They will wait for the occupant to come to the door and greet them as usual. If no one comes to the door they will follow the standard process which is to leave the item in a safe place or card it and return to depot if no safe place.

For other services, NZ Post will be working to minimise physical contact as much as possible while ensuring its usual quality customer service.