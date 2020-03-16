SH28 Putaruru closed Tuesday and Wednesday for cattle underpass construction

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 12:03

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reminds drivers that State Highway 28 Whites Road will be closed between the intersection with State Highway 1 in Putaruru and the intersection with State Highway 5 Tapapa on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 March for the installation of a cattle underpass.

The road will be open under stop / go traffic management on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 March, with a 50 km/h temporary speed limit in place on Monday 23 March.

During the closure a detour will be in place, with northbound traffic continuing on State Highway 1 towards Tirau, before turning right onto State Highway 5, and southbound traffic continuing on SH5 towards Tirau, before turning left onto SH1.