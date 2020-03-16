Diversions in place following Hurunui crash

|
Police are responding to a two-vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle towing a caravan on Leader Road East, Ferniehurst.
Police were advised of the crash at about 11am today.
The motorcyclist is reported to have received injuries.
Diversions are in place while Police examine the scene.
