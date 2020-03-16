Charge laid following Taupo homicide investigation

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 12:25

Police investigating the death of Samantha Reid have now charged a man in relation to her death.

Samantha, 33, was found at a rural property north of Taupo on Saturday 25 January with critical injuries.

She was transported to hospital however she passed away the following day.

In relation to her death, a 35-year-old man has been charged with murder, and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot provide any further comment.