Great progress means early start to aboveground works for Pahiatua

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 14:45

Pahiatua’s Main Street upgrade is having a positive effect and people are looking beyond the cones, Tararua District Councillor (Cr) Shirley Hull, says.

Cr Hull, Governance Leader for the project, says excitement is building in the town in the run-up to the start of the aboveground works.

"This project has been in the planning mode for so long and to see it coming to fruition is very exciting," she says. "At the moment there is some inconvenience as the ground is dug up for the underground works, but everyone has seen how clean the work has been, with minimal disruption. The guys working on the project have done a great job."

Stuart Malins, Project Manager, says the sewer installation is progressing really well and is currently around 50 per cent complete on the western side of stage 4, Tatanas have a second crew following on behind the Main Sewer pipe install with a crew installing the laterals into the adjacent properties. The sewer installation will continue down Main Street, towards Huia Street, and then onto Duke Street instead of crossing the road as originally planned.

"The water guys have completed the 100mm pipe within Stage 3, and currently pressure testing and disinfecting the new pipes. The footpaths within stage 1 should be sealed this week and asphalt laid next week, weather permitting. Water services installation will follow closely behind the sewer installation, The urban crew has relocated plants within the garden areas. We have had unexpected clashes with a gas main and fibre cables which both required lowering for the sewer main on the Mangahao Road Main Street junction. Stuart says the crews are hoping to start to the aboveground work in two weeks, which will be concentrated on Stage 3, Side B (mainly between Trade Smart and Motorcycle HQ).

The aboveground works will transform the Pahiatua town centre into a vibrant and thriving central area which brings a sense of pride to the community and is safe and welcoming for all.

Features include an upgraded median area with large lawns creating flexible, multi-use spaces for play or gatherings, a mix of planting, concrete pavement areas, seating and hard wood decks.

"We’ve given our community plenty of opportunities to have their say on the upgrade and with nothing done to Pahiatua’s Main Street since pre-1990, other than Harvard Park, this whole Main Street approach is exciting," Cr Hull says."All the feedback at the moment is on how people are coping with the underground work, but they are also seeing the benefits."

Great progress means there will be an early start to aboveground works and Cr Hull says she can’t wait to see the new lighting which will replace the old under-verandah lights.

"The new lights will be going along the edge of the footpaths and it’s going to look stunning," she says. "As a community we also have some ‘nice to have’ features.

Cr Hull says these ‘nice to have’ features are being discussed by the Project Team in conjunction with Pahiatua On Track and other community organisations.