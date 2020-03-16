Mental Health Co-Response Team trial with NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Media are invited to attend the launch of a new inter-agency Mental Health Co-Response Team trial with Police, Wellington Free Ambulance and the Coast and Capital DHB on Tuesday 17 March.
Event details
Time: 3.30 pm, Tuesday 17 March 2020
Location: Wellington Free Ambulance Thorndon Base, 19 Davis Street, Pipitea, Wellington
There will be photo opportunities and time for questions.
Please RSVP to media@police.govt.nz to confirm your attendance.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice