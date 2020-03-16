Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Mental Health Co-Response Team trial with NZ Police

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 14:15

Media are invited to attend the launch of a new inter-agency Mental Health Co-Response Team trial with Police, Wellington Free Ambulance and the Coast and Capital DHB on Tuesday 17 March.

Event details

Time: 3.30 pm, Tuesday 17 March 2020

Location: Wellington Free Ambulance Thorndon Base, 19 Davis Street, Pipitea, Wellington

There will be photo opportunities and time for questions.

Please RSVP to media@police.govt.nz to confirm your attendance.

