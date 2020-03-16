WorkSafe investigating three recent fatalities

|
WorkSafe has today opened investigations into three recent workplace fatalities. We have been advised of the following circumstances: Fatality 1: 13th March - Quad bike incident in Mauriceville, Wairarapa Fatality 2: 15th March - Worker crushed between a moving vehicle and a building in Ngatimoti, Tasman Fatality 3: 16th March - Worker struck by a loader at Hampton Downs, Waikato
