Pre-planned search warrant in Morrinsville

A man is in custody following today's pre-planned search warrant at an address in Tahuna Road, Morrinsville.
The man was arrested on family harm matters without further incident.
Cordons in the area have now been lifted and roads are open.
Police would like to thank the public for their patience.
