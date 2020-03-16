Free home-based ECE programme launches 'to lift the quality of the industry'

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 16:04

New collaboration enables home-based educators to get Level 4 qualification for free.

Two Hamilton non-profit organisations have joined forces to launch a free programme for home-based early childhood educators, responding to Ministry of Education aspirations to raise the levels of qualifications in the profession.

In 2019 the government signalled changes to the early childhood education (ECE) sector in its Early Learning Action Plan 2019-2029. When finalised, the strategic plan will require all New Zealand home-based educators to hold or be training towards at least a level four ECE qualification.

The home-based early childhood education sector is the fastest growing ECE sector. According to Ministry of Education data, the number of children in home-based learning services increased from 8,937 in 2000 to 18,267 in 2018. The number of licensed home-based services grew from 180 in 2000 to 434 in 2018. However, an estimated 70 per cent of around 7,500 educators in 2017 were unqualified.

To support demand from the industry and meet government requirements, Creators Educational Trust and Vision College have launched a new, free New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care - Level Four, with the first group of students beginning the programme earlier this month.

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) approved 38-week course allows home-based educators anywhere in New Zealand to become fully qualified while still working.

During the programme they must be enrolled as home-based educators with Creators@Home, and commit to working with the organisation for at least 18 months.

Creators@Home is a nationwide, non-profit, in-home childcare service with around 350-400 educarers and 800 students on its books across the country, from Northland to Southland. Creators@Home has been operating since 2012 and is one of the largest home-based ECE services in New Zealand. Creators Educational Trust also operates several Waikato ECE centres and Creators Awhi, a home-based education and behavioural support programme for vulnerable young children.

The New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care - Level Four programme was developed by Vision College ECE tutors at Creators’ request. Vision College is a private training establishment with campuses in Hamilton, Christchurch, Auckland and Pukekohe. It has an established early childhood education programme that has been operating for more than a decade.

The new programme offers five modules with 13 unit standards in each, covering topics such as health and safety, Te WhÄriki and the ECE curriculum, social competence (behaviour management) biculturalism and socio-cultural theory. Students will work through assignments in a workbook and online, with regular support from a tutor and visiting teacher. The programme can be done from almost anywhere in the country where Creators@Home visiting teachers are able to visit.

David Gibson, CEO of Creators Educational Trust, says that the course has been designed to ensure students succeed.

"The difference between this and other programmes is the high-level of wrap-around support that educators will receive; we’ll be working alongside them every step of the way. It is a flexible programme they can do at their pace, while still working, and the workload is manageable," says Mr Gibson.

"Once they have completed their study, they will be eligible to access a quality network [which means the opportunity for increased earnings]."

The level four qualification can open doors to further study, and is a great chance for educators to develop their career without a huge financial burden.

"For experienced educarers, the programme formalizes what they already know and extends their practice. And for those new to the profession, it offers on-the-job training and a step towards a rewarding career working with babies and young children," says Mr Gibson.

He is delighted to be partnering with Vision College. Mr Gibson says that the two organisations share common values, including a passion for holistic, quality education and for encouraging individuals and communities to flourish. Creators@Home takes a child-centred, Reggio Emilia approach to education, based on a foundation of love and encouragement. Vision College is a faith-based organisation, and takes a similar approach to ensuring positive outcomes for students.

"This is just the start of our partnership with Vision College," says Mr Gibson. "We have other plans in the works to collaborate together in the future. You can achieve so much more by working together, especially in the non-profit sector."

ATC Vision College Managing Director Ray Pickett says that the collaboration was born of a long-standing relationship between the two organisations.

"What I like about Creators is their nimbleness, innovation and creativity, and they have a great reputation in the community in terms of being a great ECE provider," says Mr Pickett. "When you get two innovative organisations together, you get an exciting spark."

"In the education space, innovation is critical and we both share a passion for innovation and a drive to create exciting pathways to education for students."

Charmaine McMenamin is a home-based educator with Creators@Home, based in Tauranga. She has been with Creators since last September and enjoys looking after the young children in her care.

"I feel privileged to work in a home-based education setting with my young grandchildren and some other local children," says Mrs McMenamin.

Although already degree-qualified, with a graduate diploma of Early Childhood education under her belt, she’d encourage unqualified ECE colleagues to take up the opportunity to get their Level Four qualifications with Creators.

She says getting qualified has given her "more insight and knowledge around how to support young children in their learning journey" as she has the theoretical knowledge to apply to her teaching practice.

For more information on New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care - Level Four contact 0800 CREATORS or see www.creators.org.nz