A man has died following a crash in Karioitahi

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 21:15

One person has died following a crash in Karioitahi, near Waiuku, this evening.

The crash, between a truck and a ute, occurred about 7:25pm at the intersection of Awhitu Road and Marae o Rehia Road.

The driver of the ute was critically injured in the crash and later died at the scene.

Awhitu Road is likely to be closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.