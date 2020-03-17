Kororipo Heritage Park Festival postponed until further notice

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 09:59

It is with deep regret that the Kororipo Heritage Park Management Group has made the decision to postpone the Tūhono Kerikeri Kororipo Heritage Park Festival, scheduled for Saturday 21st March, until further notice.

The decision has been made in response to Government advice that gatherings of 500 or more people held outdoors or indoors should be cancelled.

The Tūhono Kerikeri closing ceremony scheduled for April 26 will also be postponed until further notice.

The Kororipo Heritage Park Management Group will assess, evaluate and decide whether both events might be rescheduled at a later date.

For further information and updates regarding the postponement decision, go to our website www.tuhonokerikeri.nz