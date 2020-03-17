Search underway for missing Waikouaiti man

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 10:51

Please attribute to Sergeant Nathan White

A search is underway in the Waikouaiti area for local man Glenn Linde.

Mr Linde, 49, has not been seen at his home for a number of days and Police have concerns for his well-being.

LandSAR volunteers from Dunedin and Oamaru are aiding in the search which is concentrating on the beach and bush areas between Waikouaiti and Karitane.

Anyone with information about Mr Linde’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 200317/5044.