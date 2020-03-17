Sexuality Education Performance (for the adults) at UC

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 10:19

University of Canterbury (UC) Health Lecturer Tracy Clelland is bringing an innovative sexuality education theatre show to the campus, giving educators and parents an insight into new and highly effective approaches to better help teenagers to navigate sexuality.

The Theatre in Health Education Trust (THETA) in partnership with UC’s School of Health Sciences presents Sexwise on 31 March, 6.30 - 8.30pm in C1 lecture theatre. The national touring theatre show and workshop is scheduled to be performed 100+ times across the country this year, mostly in schools for year 9 to 13 students. The UC event is a rare opportunity for parents, educators and the general public to engage with Sexwise.

Sexwise aims to challenge and motivate rangatahi/youth to discuss, explore and reflect on behaviours that affect their health and that of others, with reference to current accurate information. Sexwise provides an engaging and safe forum for discussion of often contentious, taboo and stigmatised subject matter.

Clelland has referenced the show when working with young people and wanted to share it with her community of educators and parents, as well as the youth target group it was created for.

"This is a different way of thinking about and providing sexuality education, by working with youth interactively, rather than trying to deliver messages that still tend to revolve around adults as the experts," she says. "Sexuality education must draw on the lived experiences of young people and this theatre initiative acknowledges the complexity and challenges young people face. Importantly, it supports young people to think critically about sexuality conundrums through the use of realistic scenarios."

"Sexwise is a wonderful resource for schools to kickstart these conversations with their students. However, it doesn’t replace comprehensive Relationship and Sexuality Education. Sexwise is a wonderful addition to well-designed, whole school sexuality education programmes that include consultation with communities."

Sexwise Performer-Facilitators will teach into UC’s health science and education programmes while they are here on campus.

"The goal of Sexwise is to create a transformational and empowering experience, beyond simply delivering information," THETA Artistic Director Evan Hastings says.

Sexwise receives core funding from the Ministry of Health, and has regional support from RÄtÄ Foundation to extend their tour in Canterbury, Marlborough and Nelson in 2020.

Register for Sexwise for free here.

For more information about Sexwise see www.sexwise.nz or email manager@theta.org.nz