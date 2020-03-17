Traffic Bulletin - NZ Transport Agency

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 11:44

Autumn scaling and abseil inspection Nevis Bluff, Queenstown Lakes District, from Tuesday, 24 March

People who use the road between Cromwell and Queenstown, State Highway 6, may spot abseilers at the Nevis Bluff from next Tuesday, 24 March.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Aspiring Highways’ team is about to start their autumn scaling (loose rock removal) and abseil inspection work on the Bluff. The work will take around two-and-a-half weeks.

"During the scaling and abseil inspection work, for the safety of road users, delays of up to ten minutes should be planned for between 8 am and 5 pm weekdays through to Thursday, 9 April", says Mark Stewart, Central Otago Maintenance Contract Manager, for the Transport Agency.

"This work is part of ongoing management and maintenance of the Bluff to reduce rockfall and improve the safety of road users, Mr Stewart says.

Aspiring Highways and the Transport Agency remind drivers to take extra care around any road crews or traffic management sites.

- The Nevis Bluff is about half way between Cromwell and Queenstown - 25 minutes from Cromwell, 35 minutes from Queenstown.

- This work is subject to weather conditions.

The Transport Agency thanks everyone for their patience and for taking care while this important safety work is completed.

