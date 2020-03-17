Eye on Nature Events Cancelled

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 11:48

The Eye on Nature School Days and Family Day Event has been cancelled as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 (novel Coronavirus).

The decision was made Monday 16 March at 8:00 am by programme organisers Manukau Beautification Charitable Trust (MBCT) and supported by sponsors and partners.

"It is paramount we look after the health and wellbeing of our communities first. The difficult decision has been made in order to help protect our communities from the spread of Coronavirus." Says Barbara Carney, MBCT Community Manager.

Proud to provide enlivening opportunities for courageous local communities, the Eye on Nature Family Day was set to welcome 1500 primary school children and 10,000 + Auckland families to the Auckland Botanic Gardens in Manurewa on School Days - Tuesday 24, Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 March and on Family Day Saturday 28 March 2020.

The programmes 2020 theme Adaptations in NZ: Urutaunga ki Aotearoa - Thrive to Survive: Tipu Matomatoheiorapito couldn’t be more on point as external factors such as draught, bush fires, coronavirus and economic impacts challenges our communities.

Since 2013 event organisers from MBCT and legacy partners have opted for a thought-provoking theme ready to shake statistics and schedules. Whilst the 2020 programme has been cancelled, event organisers are still prompting citizens to make choices for change.

"We want to highlight the importance of our theme, especially given the challenges our communities and environment is faced with today," Carney explains.

"It is often hard for busy families to engage with their environment and local communities; the work we do helps individuals build their relationship with the natural world, and their neighbourhoods so in times like these, we can all support and help each," Carney says.

MBCT will start to look for ways to share the event messages through innovative no-contact modern means.

40 + environmental partners, food vendors, entertainment, volunteers, sponsors and educators will band together to bring Eye on Nature back to Auckland communities in 2021.

"We have plenty of other events and programmes planned to run throughout the year; each will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis following advice from the Ministry of Health and the situation at the time," explains Carney.

Thank you to our local communities who support us every year, our environmental organisations from around New Zealand who had partnered with MBCT, and our legacy partners Auckland Council, the six Auckland Southern Local Boards and the Auckland Botanic Gardens.