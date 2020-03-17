Pike River families welcome Govt's commitment to justice

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 12:27

Today’s budget increase for the Pike River Recovery Agency shows just how serious the Government is about achieving justice for the 29 men killed at Pike River, say Pike River families.

Pike River mother, Sonya Rockhouse says the reentry project, and the evidence it will unearth, is the best chance families have to see someone held to account for killing their men. "When we get to pit bottom and stone at the far end of the drift we can start to figure out exactly what caused the explosion that killed my son Ben. If it’s proven to be the result of unlawful actions by Pike management then the next step is prosecutions.

"People ask me why so much money is being spent, to me it’s quite simple: it’s being spent to try to solve the mass homicide of 29 men. We can’t be a country that refuses people justice because it costs too much."

Pike River widow Anna Osborne says the Government’s plan to close the door on reentry of the mine workings is premature. "It seems a bit odd to say no to that before we have got to the end of the drift and assessed whether reentry of the mine workings is needed or even possible.

"However right now we believe that the best chance of justice is offered by the drift and we are grateful to the people of New Zealand for supporting that reentry and investigation.

"The family members who have led the campaign for drift reentry will now focus on this project and the investigation it is driving, but we would welcome and support other families to campaign for reentry of the mine workings if they wish."

Rowdy Durbridge whose boy, Dan, died in the mine says he is proud of what families have achieved for their boys. "I had family and mates die in that mine, I worked beside them down there and I’ve felt a responsibility to them ever since.

"That’s feeling’s never going to go away but having fought and won drift reentry and the investigation of their deaths - that’s something I think me and the families and a whole lot of kiwis who believe in justice can hold our heads high about."