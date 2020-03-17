NZ Police issue final update on Kelston sudden deaths

|
[ login or create an account ]
Attribute to Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitematā CIB:
Police are in a position to release a further update in relation to a sudden death incident in Kelston on 16 March.
Our enquiries to-date indicate there are no suspicious circumstances in this matter.
Post-mortem examinations have been carried out today and Police will referring the matter to the Coroner.
Police can also name the two, who were a mother and her newborn baby.
They were: Emerald Waiari Tai, aged 27, and Tanatui Samuels, aged 3 days.
This event is an absolute tragedy and Police send their sympathies to the family at this difficult time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice