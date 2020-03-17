Ōtaki Yard market has been postponed

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 15:31

The market element of the Ōtaki Yard development on the former Caltex site on Main Road has been postponed until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The market was to officially open on Saturday 21 March.

The postponement comes after the Government's new guidelines that all events with 500 or more expected attendees to be cancelled or postponed.

"We have made the decision to postpone the Ōtaki Yard market until we get a directive from the Government to reopen. All purchased tickets will be fully refunded to stall holders. We appreciate your support and understanding at this time," said Nate Cornish, Commercial Manager for Ōtaki Yard.