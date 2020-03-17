TRENZ 2020 cancelled

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 18:54

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) and the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust (TINZT) are deeply disappointed to announce the cancellation of TRENZ 2020.

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says, "only a short time ago we remained optimistic that May was far enough away to confidently proceed with TRENZ 2020. However, the New Zealand Government has made the call that all large public events and gatherings should be cancelled as part of New Zealand’s national response to COVID-19."

"We have been working through the details with the host region and our insurers and can now confirm that TRENZ 2020 is cancelled.

"We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment both to the delegates who were due to attend the show and the team who delivers it every year. However, the health and welfare of New Zealanders and visitors must remain the priority for all."

The TRENZ team is working through next steps and will be in touch as soon as possible with more details. Please be patient as we work through this process.

"We are well aware of the forward impact cancelling TRENZ 2020 will have on tourism operators," says Mr Roberts. "We are investigating ways to support the industry through this challenging time."

Mr Roberts also acknowledged the uncertainty that the travel restrictions have had on TRENZ international buyers, saying that the team greatly appreciated their patience and understanding and were looking forward to hosting them at TRENZ in New Zealand in 2021.

TIA will be updating the TRENZ website regularly with more information. Please see the updated FAQs. The most up-to-date advice around COVID-19 can be found through the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and TIA’s website.