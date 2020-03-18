Fatal crash in Hastings

|
A woman has died in Hawke’s Bay Hospital from injuries suffered in a crash in Hastings.
The woman died yesterday evening, after the two-car crash around 1:20pm on Tuesday at the intersection of Tollemache Road East and Park Road South.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
