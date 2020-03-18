Hamilton City Council asking for social wellbeing feedback

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 08:33

Hamilton City Council wants to know what else it could do, or do differently, to improve the social wellbeing of Hamiltonians.

Through its Shape Your Future City campaign, the Council is asking the community about its role in caring for, and about, the people of our city.

We want to hear the community’s feedback on our draft social wellbeing outcomes for Hamilton:

A great place to play and be active

A place where people feel safe

Inclusive and accessible to all

Supports people to be healthy and happy

Has neighbourhoods with a strong sense of community

Easy, safe and affordable to get around.

Social wellbeing is already a huge focus for the Council - its Community Group employs more than 500 people, nearly half of the organisation’s total workforce. The group manages facilities such as the city’s libraries, swimming pools, visitor destinations, neighbourhood halls, 145 parks and gardens, 85 playgrounds and 63 sports areas, and provides services such as community development, grant funding, and supporting engagement with the Council.

Many other business units within the Council also contribute to social wellbeing - the city’s transport network keeps people connected, events at our stadia enhance community spirit, and our City Safe patrols help to prevent crime and nuisance behaviour in our neighbourhoods.

The Chair of the Council’s Community Committee, Councillor Mark Bunting, says the 2019/20 Annual Plan included investment in projects that enrich the city’s social wellbeing.

"In the last year, we’ve opened the new Korikori and Mahoe sports parks, the Picturesque and Surrealist gardens at Hamilton Gardens, the Auaha makerspace at the Central Library, initiated the Waikato Community Lands Trust and supported the creation of a Pan Pasifika Hub.

"This campaign is an opportunity for Hamiltonians to tell us what they value for their wellbeing, so we can ensure our upcoming long-term planning delivers what our community needs."

Feedback can be shared before 9 April by visiting futurehamilton.co.nz or by picking up a hardcopy form from our Council office or any of our community facilities.

Shape your future city at futurehamilton.co.nz