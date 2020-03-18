Gearing up to support schools - Life Education Trust

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 09:11

Supporting children to build resilience has never been more important and Life Education is readying to respond to the impact of COVID 19.

Children will never have experienced the wave of fear spreading across the globe and today access to information is instant and filled with opinions as much as facts.

"In a normal year around 50% of our support in schools is teaching resilience and developing tactics to respond to stress. We expect the need for this to jump significantly and it’s a great sign if it does, as it shows schools are responding," says Chief Executive John O’Connell.

"This week has been an uncertain time for schools but we’re seeing no reduction in demand from schools as a response. For us if there was ever a time we can support children it is right now. Closing schools risks more dislocation and a lack of normality for children."

On Tuesday the Ministry of Education advised schools "Maintaining social connection is as important as ever to people’s wellbeing during this time, if not more so."

"The impact of technology creating easy access to information for children has been an emerging challenge for children growing up today. Access to instant information is great but children don’t have the maturity to process some of this and this creates anxiety and stress," says O’Connell.

"The concept of a global pandemic, isolation and sickness is quite overwhelming for children. It’s in every headline, every online news feed. And adding to that in many homes will be parent’s stress around job security."

Life Education Trust has 49 registered, specialist health teachers working in schools nationwide. The Ministry of Education’s most recent National Monitoring Study of Student Achievement (NMSSA) identified 86% of primary schools use Life Education to support the health education of children.