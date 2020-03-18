One person sustains serious injuries following a two vehicle collision

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 09:50

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a crash at the intersection of Ti Rakau Drive and Botany Road in Golflands.

Police were called to the crash between two vehicles shortly before 9am.

One vehicle has rolled, with one person sustaining serious injuries.

Part of the busy intersection is currently blocked while emergency services carry out their work at the scene.

Police are asking motorists, where possible, to avoid the area as delays are to be expected.

The road is expected to be blocked until otherwise advised.

We thank motorists in advance for their cooperation.