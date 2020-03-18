Community Rugby League postponed until May 2nd

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 12:12

Due to the ongoing safety concerns regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, New Zealand Rugby League regrets to advise that all community rugby league competitions, tournaments and trainings run by NZRL Zones, Districts and Clubs have been postponed until Saturday, May 2nd, effective immediately.

Given the fast-changing situation, these guidelines and advice are subject to change.

For now, restrictions do not prevent clubs from operating on their facilities, however we urge clubs to adhere to Ministry of Health regulations in this regard; these include:

- Staying away from the club if you are experiencing flu like symptoms

- Regularly washing hands with soap (recommended) or an antibacterial wash

- Covering coughs and sneezes

- Bringing and using personal drink bottles (not sharing)

- Limiting spitting

- Cleaning surfaces regularly (e.g. hit shields, balls etc)

- Limiting person-to-person contact (conduct any essential meetings online whenever possible)

We are continuously liaising with government agencies and will continue to update you with the latest information.

We appreciate this is an unprecedented step being taken for community rugby league; however, this decision has been made solely with the safety and wellbeing of our players, staff, volunteers, whanau and the wider community in mind.