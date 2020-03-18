Rules to be drafted on keeping animals in towns - Selwyn District Council

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 12:44

The Council has agreed to proceed with drafting a bylaw on the keeping of animals in urban areas.

A draft bylaw will now be drawn up to address the public health and safety, and nuisance problems caused by the keeping of animals in urban areas. The draft bylaw will then be released for public consultation.

The Council agreed that the bylaw should include options relating to the keeping of domestic cats, to allow public submissions on possible options for addressing issues around cats. The Council also voted to support the drafting and implementation of national legislation on the keeping of cats and to make submissions to Environment Canterbury on the control of feral cats through its regional pest management strategies.

Update received on water services to the district

The Council received an update on the district’s water services including the extensive capital projects underway to keep improving the drinking, wastewater and stormwater systems.

The update covered upgrades to the district’s wastewater schemes and the major building and upgrade works to the district’s drinking water supply, with 44 projects under way or close to commencement.

These included 31 new reservoirs, expansions or upgrades to increase supply such as new reservoirs for Lincoln and Rolleston, as well as 13 treatment upgrades to ensure safety and supply, with UV treatment for all schemes in Selwyn and upgrades to the Pines, Castle Hill and Ellesmere waste water treatment plants. Upgrades to the stormwater work system are also under way in Leeston and Hororata.

The Council also noted developments in the government’s Three Waters review, the establishment of a new national water services regulator Taumata Arowai and work on new drinking water safety plans.

Land set aside for further water supply in Prebbleton

The Council agreed to set aside former reserve land in Prebbleton for future expansion of the water supply in the township.

It decided to formally seek reclassification of just under three hectares of reserve land on Shands Road to a Utility Reserve, to connect a new bore to the townships drinking water supply.

The land, near the Shands Road/Blakes Road intersection was set aside in 1881 for use as a public pound, but remained unused and the Council had considered revoking its reserve status and returning it to the Department of Conservation for sale. However, the Council water services team indicated a need for the land to be retained, as it had sufficient space for current and future facilities and was in the right place for a new bore and treatment facility to provide water to Prebbleton as the township continues to grow.

Note: Full reports can be found in the Council meeting Agenda at:

https://www.selwyn.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0020/323651/PUBLIC-Agenda-Council-11-March-2020.pdf