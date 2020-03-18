Police undertake self-isolation compliance visits

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 13:10

Police has conducted compliance visits on a random sample group of travellers who arrived into New Zealand after the new self-isolation requirements came into effect on Monday 16 March.

The Ministry of Health requested Police to conduct the visits to check on the compliance and welfare of approximately 50 individuals throughout the country.

The visits, which commenced yesterday, involved Police visually sighting the individuals and asking a series of questions relating to their wellbeing while self-isolating.

Police has made contact with 41 individuals with another three people requiring a follow up today when they could not be reached.

Outstanding visits are scheduled to be completed today with more visits to be conducted.

Police is pleased with the high level of compliance with most people taking the isolation requirement seriously.

Staff have been provided with advice about how to keep themselves safe while conducting these visits.

This includes maintaining a safe distance, and carrying out standard risk assessment for each visit.