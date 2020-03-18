Work on two Marlborough highways from this weekend - NZTA

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 13:27

Night closures on two state highways through Marlborough are coming up this weekend, to allow for repairs and maintenance.

Wairau Valley - bridge maintenance

SH63, through St Arnaud and Wairau Valley, will be closed from 8 pm - 5 am on Saturday 21 March, Sunday 22 March and Monday 23 March, for resurfacing and repair of five bridges. Signs will be in place at both ends of SH63 warning drivers of the closure and to use the SH6 detour via Nelson.

Weld Pass, south of Blenheim

A further night closure will take place on SH1 at Weld Pass for repairs from 8 pm - 5 am the next day, Wednesday night 25 March. Signs warning of the closure will be in place at Picton, Blenheim, Kaikoura and Waipara.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester says drivers on Wednesday night into Thursday morning should instead use the State Highway 63 route through to the Lewis Pass.

"Weld Pass is the winding section of highway between Blenheim and Seddon to the south. The safest and most efficient way for us to carry out repairs in this environment, is through staged road closures," Ms Forrester says.

"At Weld Pass there will be significant delays, so people needing to travel overnight are encouraged to use the State Highway 63 - Lewis Pass route to go south. We thank people in advance for their patience and cooperation."

If the weather is wet, this work could be postponed until a later date.

Check this link for updates on these two Marlborough projects: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/10