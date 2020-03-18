Postponement community meeting 22 March - Owhiro Bay Residents Association

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 13:42

Kia ora The Ōwhiro Bay Residents Association has decided to postpone the meeting which was to have been held at Nautilus on Sunday 22 March. This decision has been taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic and with our community's health and safety in mind.

We are committed to our ongoing advocacy in support of clean water and environmental protection in the bay and just because we can't hold big community meetings does not mean our work will not continue!

In the meantime, there are some things you can do:

Keep developing your slogans or posters. We will go ahead with our campaign in some form. If you've got an image you'd like to share, email it to us at this address.

Think about volunteering for one of our sub-committees: environment, advocacy,resilience or events. We will continue to meet and work over the next few months - even if our way of working has to change and meetings are "virtual".

Check that your local friends and family are subscribed to this email address.

Join Ōwhiro Bay News and Views on Facebook

We'll be back soon with more information. Thank you so much to everyone who had supported the community meeting with goods, services, printing, delivering - and most importantly planning to be there. Your support is so much appreciated.

Take care, stay safe and practice your social distancing.