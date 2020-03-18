Ruapehu Council responding to rapidly changing COVID19 situation

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 13:42

Ruapehu District Council is balancing the need for maintaining its activities and services while responding to the coronavirus-covid19 pandemic.

Mayor Don Cameron said that Council is in contact with government officials and Ministries about the best practices and solutions that we should be implementing.

"As the official government response measures step-up Council’s response measures are also stepping-up in unison," he said.

"As of today no Council activities or services have been cancelled or curtailed but we have implemented all the best practice recommendations for keeping people safe and healthy notably around any face-to-face contact situations.

Any staff who are feeling unwell have been told to stay home and if at work to ensure safe practices in personal contact situations with colleagues and the public including keeping a 2 metre distance wherever possible and most importantly regular handwashing.

While nationally larger local government meetings have been cancelled at this stage monthly Council and Community Board meetings as well as special community engagement meetings are still being held.

Anyone attending a local Council meeting will be required to sit at a safe distance from other attendees and provide their name and a phone number for contact traceability purposes."

Mayor Cameron added that an important aspect to the official response was aimed at maintaining economic activity and keeping people in work as much as possible.

"At a local level Council’s activities and services have a critical role in this regard including with the issuing of consents, regulatory services, investment in infrastructure or operation of the i-SITEs in support of our tourism sector.

Council will continue to respond as the situation requires and ensure we are implementing the latest best practice precautions as they are required or recommended by the appropriate agencies.

Anyone wanting the latest information on the Coronavirus-COVID19 situation can access it from the homepage on Council's website ruapehudc.govt.nz.

There you will find a link to reliable information, updates and advice the Ministry of Health including helpful info sheets you can read or download," he said.

Clive Manley Chief Executive Ruapehu District Council

Council meetings are being conducted with best practice precautions including sitting people 2 metres apart. Anyone attending a public meeting is required to provide their name and phone number for contact traceability purposes.