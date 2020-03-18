Body recovered in Tutaekuri River - NZ Police

|
Hawke’s Bay Police, with the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad, have recovered a female’s body from the Tutaekuri River, near Taradale, today.
The body was found by a member of the public yesterday evening around 6:50pm.
At this stage, Police are working to establish her identity, and a post mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow.
A scene guard will remain in place until tomorrow, when further searches of the immediate area are planned.
