Body recovered in Tutaekuri River - NZ Police

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 14:20

Hawke’s Bay Police, with the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad, have recovered a female’s body from the Tutaekuri River, near Taradale, today.

The body was found by a member of the public yesterday evening around 6:50pm.

At this stage, Police are working to establish her identity, and a post mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow.

A scene guard will remain in place until tomorrow, when further searches of the immediate area are planned.