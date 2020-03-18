First meeting of Wellington Mayoral Taskforce: Three Waters

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 15:32

First meeting of Mayoral Taskforce: Three Waters - information gathering begins

The Mayoral Taskforce: Three Waters met for the first time today, and began the all-important information gathering stage.

"This is the start of a very important process, that will take some time but will contribute to a water network that meets the expectations of Wellingtonians," Mayor Andy Foster says.

Today the Taskforce got a briefing from Wellington Water on the state of the city’s water network, heard from Greater Wellington Regional Council on its role as regulator and took a more in-depth look at several known problem areas, such as the Mt Albert tunnel, Willis Street and Owhiro Bay.

Taskforce members had the opportunity to question presenters and request further information.

Information tabled at today’s meeting will be available tomorrow on the Council website.

The next meeting of the Taskforce will take place on 1 April and will include information on central government’s role, the current water network investment profile and a range of other subjects.

By way of reminder, the purpose of the Taskforce is to inquire into specific problems relating to water issues in Wellington, and to identify initiatives to address these issues by recommending an action plan to Wellington City Council.

"We are still aiming for an initial report back by the beginning of June to inform our Annual Plan deliberations. Ultimately we’re trying to create a capital city fit for the future, and the Taskforce will help us get there in terms of water," Mayor Foster said.

Taskforce members are Mayor Andy Foster (Chair), Councillor Jenny Condie, Councillor Sean Rush, Geoff Dangerfield (Board, Wellington Water), John Milford (CEO, Wellington Chamber of Commerce), David Bassett (Chair, Wellington Water Committee), Kara Puketapu-Dentice (Taranaki Whanui), Eugene Doyle (Community Representative), Carl Blanchard (Independent subject matter expert, PWC), Peter Leslie (Independent subject matter expert, PDL Consulting), Martyn Dunne (Independent subject matter expert), Hikitia Ropata (Ngati Toa) and Stu Farrant (Community representative).