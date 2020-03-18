Plan for healthy Heretaunga Plains waterways - council

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 15:55

Special meetings of both the Regional Planning Committee and Regional Council on Wednesday 18 March 2020 resulted in the decision to publicly notify the proposed TANK Plan Change, which contains new rules and limits to protect and improve the waterways of the Heretaunga Plains.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council proposes to add new rules to the Regional Resource Management Plan to manage water quality and quantity for the TÅ«taekurÄ«, Ahuriri, Ngaruroro and KaramÅ« catchments, known as TANK.

According to Regional Council Chair Rex Graham this is a momentous decision, bearing testament to the collaborative efforts of the 30-plus member TANK Group, the Regional Planning Committee and staff who have been developing the TANK Plan since 2012.

"This complex catchment plan change for the Heretaunga Plains waterways follows extensive scientific investigation and cross-table stakeholder debate. This plan will help us to manage the long-term health of the rivers and land around Napier and Hastings and the aquifer below," says Mr Graham.

Regional Planning Committee Co-Chair Joinella Maihi-Carroll supports notifying the proposed TANK Plan Change.

"TÄngata Whenua are very keen to have a plan to move forward with, and the means to better protect these waterways. We welcome all submissions to the TANK Plan so that we can get these important rules in place," says Ms Maihi-Carroll.

The TANK Plan approach began with a broad stakeholder group including tÄngata whenua, businesses, industry, sectors, councils and environmental interests. The Plan’s development gives effect to previous government direction on freshwater and will in time be reviewed against future government proposals.

The proposed TANK Plan Change will be publicly notified and open for public submissions from 28 March until Friday 29 May 2020.

The TANK Plan deals with land and water use, and water quality and quantity of these major waterways and their tributaries and the interconnected Heretaunga Plains aquifer beneath.