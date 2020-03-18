Trees That Count congratulates Westpac on campaign to plant native trees

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 16:12

Westpac NZ has launched a week-long Facebook campaign rallying New Zealanders to help raise funds for native trees through charity Trees That Count.

For every share of their Facebook post, featuring a pÅhutukawa in the bank’s signature red, Westpac will donate a native tree. The goal is to see 5,000 trees donated before the campaign finishes on the 24th of March.

The campaign supports Westpac’s recent announcement that it’s become New Zealand’s first ToitÅ« carbonzero certified bank, and its continued commitment to helping shrink the country’s carbon footprint and supporting businesses to reduce climate impact.

Trees That Count CEO Adele Fitzpatrick is thrilled with the bank’s social media initiative: "We want to express a huge thank you to Westpac for their proactive support in encouraging even more New Zealanders to get behind native trees," said Adele.

"We’ve only got a few days to get as many shares, and as many trees funded as possible. We really hope New Zealanders help us get there, and feel good about doing something awesome for our environment."

Trees donated through the Westpac campaign will be given by Trees That Count to planters looking to grow their planting efforts in communities around New Zealand.

Trees That Count has so far supported 500 planting projects, providing over 400,000 free native trees to schools, farmers, iwi and community planting groups.

Their efforts to help planters across the country grow more native trees is made possible thanks to generous New Zealanders gifting and donating native trees through the Trees That Count online marketplace.

The Westpac ‘Share to Grow’ post: https://www.facebook.com/WestpacNZ/videos/477722733108766/

More about Trees That Count

Trees That Count is a programme of charitable organisation, Project Crimson Trust. Trees That Count runs the country’s first tree marketplace which connects funded and gifted trees to deserving community groups, iwi, local councils, schools and individuals looking to strengthen their own planting projects.

Trees That Count is generously supported by The Tindall Foundation and Te Uru RÄkau through the One Billion Trees programme, alongside the many businesses and individuals who are donating through the marketplace.