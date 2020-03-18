Infracom’s pipeline reflects additions from NZ Upgrade programme

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 16:33

The Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s (Infracom) Infrastructure Pipeline has grown by almost $12 billion in the last quarter, incorporating nearly $7 billion of New Zealand Upgrade programme projects, bringing the estimated total value to $33.2 billion.

Infracom released its latest pipeline figures today, which includes data from five new organisations, including Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown Lakes District Councils. This brings the total number of projects to 2,290 - up from 506 received from 15 organisations in the previous quarter. The data reflects information provided by mid-February this year, before the Government’s response to the COVID-19 virus.

"We’re pleased agencies have been able to assist us to show a large proportion of the New Zealand Upgrade programme on the latest Infrastructure Pipeline," says Infracom Chair, Dr Alan Bollard. "We know when funding announcements are made that people want to see them on the pipeline, but there’s often a delay between these statements and when an organisation is able to present high level planning data that meets minimum requirements.

"We’re also delighted to see more local territorial authorities coming on board, as we work towards building a nationwide picture of forward works," says Dr Bollard.

Significant additions to this iteration of the pipeline include 1,644 projects from Auckland Council, 26 Hamilton City Council projects and 35 projects from the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s Three Waters programme.

Twenty-four of the projects from the Government’s $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade programme have been included in the latest update, with a combined value of $6.9 billion. This includes all 12 roading projects; all four rail projects, one walking/cycling project and seven health projects. The $400 million school maintenance programme and smaller health projects are not included.

Transport is still the largest sector represented, followed by water and health. A few large projects continue to account for a significant part of the estimated pipeline value. This release has 0.5 percent of projects valued at over $500 million, representing around a third of the estimated total value. Other additions to the pipeline are projects from Ports of Auckland and Wellington Airport.

Infracom will be providing advice to Government about infrastructure priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We will be reviewing all opportunities for projects that can get underway in the short-term and provide advice on how central Government could accelerate these should they wish to," says Dr Bollard.

Infracom’s pipeline is updated quarterly, with project information publicly available on Infracom’s website https://infracom.govt.nz/