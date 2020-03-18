Events postponed in Waikato District; residents urged to follow MOH advice

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 17:13

Waikato District Council is supporting the national response to COVID-19 to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities while continuing to deliver essential services across our district.

Chief Executive Gavin Ion says people are our priority and it is important for everyone to follow the advice from Ministry of Health.

"We are working closely with the Ministry of Health and other lead agencies. We have increased cleaning at Council owned sites but it’s important that people continue to practice good hygiene. This includes washing hands thoroughly and frequently and keeping your distance from other people. If you are feeling unwell please do not visit public spaces including Council offices and libraries, and make sure you seek medical advice via Healthline or your GP. "

Mr Ion says Council is encouraging over-the-phone services, where possible, so that people don’t have to attend face-to-face meetings.

Council’s Incident Management Team has been established to coordinate and manage its resources.

"We have Business Continuity Plans in place to make sure we can continue to operate as the situation changes."

All Council-run events are being reviewed and as a result, several events have been postponed or cancelled. These are:

Pound Pups Pool Parties in Ngaruawahia and Tuakau - scheduled for Sunday 29 March and Saturday 4 April, has been cancelled.

All Library clubs and classes have been cancelled until further notice. These include:

Toddler time

Book Chat

Dogs in Libraries

SKOOB.

Dirty Dog Challenge will be postponed from June to later in the year.

For the latest information on privately run events in the Waikato district please contact the event organiser directly.

Organisers of upcoming events on Council-owned property are being contacted to ensure they have read and understand the Ministry of Health event guidelines.

Important information:

Ministry of Health website is still the first source of information for NZ for all COVID-19 information.

Contact the dedicated Healthline number, 0800 358 5453 for COVID-19 health advice