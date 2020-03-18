Two Lotto players win $500,000

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 20:51

Two Lotto players from Tauranga and Christchurch will be jumping for joy after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Bureta Park in Tauranga and Countdown The Palms in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 good causes every year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.