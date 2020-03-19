Rahui placed on Tutaekuri

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 11:38

A rāhui has been placed on the Tutaekurī River from Waiohiki to Waitangi, following a body being found. Mana whenua have placed the rāhui.

The rāhui prohibits anyone from swimming until Saturday 21 March or collecting mahinga kai/food until Wednesday 25 March from the river.

There will be a karakia at 4pm Thursday 19 March near Pettigrew Green Arena.

Hawke's Bay Police with the Police National Dive Squad recovered the body from the Tutaekurī River, near Taradale, on Wednesday.