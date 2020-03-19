Graduation ceremonies postponed because of COVID-19 - Victoria University

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 13:00

In light of recent announcements by the Government and the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19, Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington is postponing its May graduation ceremonies and parades.

All qualifications due to be awarded at the ceremonies will be granted by the University Council at its meeting on 4 May, and a digital copy of degree certificates will be issued to My eQuals, the official platform for certified transcripts and degree documents. The University will send a physical copy of the certificate to graduands as soon as it can and will reschedule the ceremonies when it becomes possible. All graduands will be able to attend a ceremony if they wish to.

"We understand that this will be disappointing to students, staff, whÄnau, friends, and supporters who have been looking forward to the May ceremonies," says the University’s Chancellor, Neil Paviour-Smith. "However, the health, safety, and wellbeing of all our students, staff, and community is our top priority and it is clear it is not feasible to proceed with these events as planned."