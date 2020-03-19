Rockwall closes but other council facilities currently remain open - TDC

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 14:28

A decision has been made to close the rockwall at the Taupō Events Centre but all other council facilities are currently open to the public, with additional health and safety measures now in place to minimise any possible risks relating to COVID-19.

Those measures include:

- Making hand-sanitiser available at front desks

- Encouraging hand washing

- Heightening cleaning protocols, especially around well used spaces

- Asking our staff and visitors to stay at home if they feel unwell, or if they suspect they have been exposed to the virus.

Specific measures relating to each facility include:

Taupō District libraries

All events have been cancelled until further notice, including the April school holiday programmes. We have also put our housebound service on hold while we undertake a review and are not currently taking any meeting room bookings.

We are asking library users to return their books via the after-hours slot outside our building entrances. Staff are on hand to help with this process.

We are also asking users to use the kiosks available when getting books and other material.

Please be aware there is a delay on books being returned to the shelves, as under quarantine procedures these are held for three days following their return.

Taupō Museum

Taupo Museum remains open, however all planned opening events for exhibitions and school holiday activities have been cancelled until further notice.

AC Baths, Rock Wall, Fitness Centre and Turtle Pools

The Indoor Rock Wall is closed until further notice.

All changing rooms across the Events Centre and pools are being cleaned every hour.

Our swim school is still running, however parents or caregivers who do not wish to bring their children will be offered a credit on their account.

The fitness studio is introducing social distancing measures including spreading out the equipment and extra cleaning of equipment.

You will also see tissues available at our reception area and paper towels for wiping down equipment yourself. A maximum number of 15 has been introduced for our fitness classes. Spin classes have been cancelled. Aqua classes are running as normal.

Great Lake Centre

If you are registered to attend an event, please check in with the event organisers or call the Great Lake Centre.

Customer Service Centres

We are asking the community to prioritise the use of phone and emails to conduct business, wherever possible.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure the public is updated with any further measures taken at our facilities. Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure the health of our community.