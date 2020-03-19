New retaining walls for Wily Terrace and Acacia Bay Road

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 14:06

Work will get underway this month on five new retaining walls on Wily Terrace and Acacia Bay Road.

Camex Civil engineering has been contracted to undertake the work which will stabilise the roadways, footpaths and the adjacent slopes, and infrastructure manager Denis Lewis says this will provide a long-term solution to slips that have occurred in the area.

"There are a couple of major pieces of work required for the retaining walls, but we have kept the road closures to a minimum. Acacia Bay Road and Wily Terrace will be reduced to one lane with stop/go in place on Wednesday, 25 March, and open only for residents’ access on Thursday and Friday, 26 and 27 March. We will have a detour in place along Wakeman Road for other road users during this time, and pedestrian access will be maintained," he said.

The work has a budget of $1 million and should be completed by 30 June, weather permitting. Road users are asked to use caution at all times while the work is underway.