Hastings District Council closes Splash Planet

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 15:08

With the uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19, Splash Planet will close today for the season.

After another bumper summer with thousands of families again enjoying the popular water attraction, the council has taken the precaution to close the facility now rather than continue the extended weekend hours through to Easter.

Although a little ahead of schedule, it’s business as usual for the Splash Planet team who will now focus on the end-of-season pack-down and move into winter maintenance mode to prepare for the 2020/2021 summer season.

All tickets purchased online but not yet redeemed will remain valid for two years from the purchase date.

Council chief executive Nigel Bickle said the decision to close early was in response to the fast-changing situation with COVID-19.

"At this point all other council facilities are operating as usual but council is keeping a close watch on developments and is prepared to be responsive should the Government’s advice change, at which time immediate steps would be taken and the community informed."

The council is also focused on contingency planning to ensure essential services such as water, wastewater, stormwater, waste and transport continue to be delivered.

Information sourced from Hawke’s Bay DHB and the Ministry of Health continues to be circulated among council staff and facilities about the importance of washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes to avoid transmission, and staying home if feeling unwell.

The Hastings community is advised to keep up to date with Hawke’s Bay DHB and Ministry of Health updates and health advice.

For more information on everything you need to know about COVID-19 go to the Government website www.covd19.govt.nz