Name release - Fatal crash, Hastings

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are now in a position to release the name of the woman who died in hospital from injuries suffered in a crash in Hastings this week.
She was June McIntosh, 92, of Havelock North.
She died on Tuesday after the two-car crash around 1:20pm at the intersection of Tollemache Road East and Park Road South.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice