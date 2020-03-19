Name release - Fatal crash, Hastings

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 15:10

Police are now in a position to release the name of the woman who died in hospital from injuries suffered in a crash in Hastings this week.

She was June McIntosh, 92, of Havelock North.

She died on Tuesday after the two-car crash around 1:20pm at the intersection of Tollemache Road East and Park Road South.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.